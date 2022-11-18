Sighting of leopards in Islamabad village spreads fear, panic

At least three adult leopards sighted in Saidpur village of Islamabad on Thursday night, spreading fear and panic among residents of the area.

Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) had also confirmed the presence of at least three leopards in the area.

According to the Islamabad police, a contingent has been deployed in the area, while the residents have been instructed to stay at homes.

The citizens are instructed to report any emergency or information on helpline number 15.

Police and wildlife officials have cordoned off the Saidpur village and announcements had been made from the mosques asking people to be cautious at home.

As per eyewitnesses, they have seen six leopards in the area including three adult leopards and three cubs.

As per reports, the leopards have also hunted a goat.

Wildlife experts said that Islamabad’s Margalla Hill National Park (MHNP) is a habitat for many wild animals including leopards.

IWMB Manager Operations Sakhawat Ali said that when predators cannot get prey at night due to the presence of other predators or insufficient prey, they are forced to come out in the day to catch their prey.

Earlier, leopards have been seen in Islamabad, Abbottabad and other areas during the night and day, while reports of attacks on humans and animals by leopards have also been received.