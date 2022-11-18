PSX remains under pressure as KSE sheds 89.48 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on the last working day with KSE-100 index closing to 42,730.24 during trading on Friday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index extended losses the whole day and went straight down to 42,730.24 points as the trading closed midday.

So far, the index has driven down to the lowest at 42,600.99 points while the highest was observed at 42,819.72.

The top contributor to KSE-100 included the Commercial Banks which saw a negative trend of 24.59 points.

While, the volume leader was UNITY, which turned to a negative of 3.92%.

However, the highest change was noted in the Leasing Companies with a negative of 3.69% shares traded.

Earlier on Thursday, the KSE-100 ended the trading with the index settling at 42,819.72 points from the previously closed value of 42,983.75 on Wednesday.