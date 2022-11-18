PSX remains under pressure as KSE sheds 164.13 points

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on the last working day with KSE-100 index falling down to 42,655.59 during early trading on Friday.

As the morning bell rang, the benchmark KSE-100 index extended losses and went straight down to 42,676.73 points.

So far, the index has driven down to the lowest at 42,600.99 points while the highest was observed at 42,819.72.

The top contributor to KSE-100 included the Oil and Gas Exploration Companies which saw a negative trend of 12.32 points.

While, the volume leader was GCIL, which was turned to a negative of 3.60%.

However, the highest change was noted in the Property sector with a negative of 0.34% shares traded.

Earlier on Thursday, the KSE-100 ended the trading with the index settling at 42,819.72 points from the previously closed value of 42,983.75 on Wednesday.