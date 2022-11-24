Shop away the all-new SALT Women’s Winter Wear at flat 40% off

There is a slight chill creeping into the evening breeze and that means it is time to layer up. But winter does not have to mean boring shawls and monochrome cardigans which make you look like you are going to school.

As much as we love the winter season, we would be lying if we said we didn’t enjoy the sartorial shift that comes with it. With the sociable season fast approaching, we have a great reason to revamp our closet and ensure that we are tucked for the cool season ahead, especially with great options for women’s winter wear.

Now that the wintry vibe has officially covered us, SALT by Ideas is introducing its latest winter wear range.

The best part is an amazing bumper discount of flat 40% that you can avail before the winters begin in earnest.

To help you make the most of this phenomenal sale, we have rounded up the balmiest winter attire, and combinations which should form the foundation for any closet.

Because after all, who would want to miss out on such a glitzy collection and that too while it’s on flat 40% off?

Suede Jacket

Remember that worn-out t-shirt you wore all day, every day in summer? Well, now is the time to switch it up and use it as an inner with this Suede Shrug Jacket.

Unlike regular leather, Suede is more often than not thinner, which, compared to typical fabrics, is very durable and delicate. Moreover, it oozes that cozy winter vibe.

We were struck with this aesthetically pleasing piece right away because it added a casual edge to any formal outfit.

This Suede Jacket would be our pick for a business-casual event when paired with the right-colored inner and pants.

V-neck Sweater

A requisite but never boring, the Magenta V-neck knit sweater with ribbed sleeves is a must-have all year round.

Whether you have your dance practices for the shaadi season lined up, everyday chai hangouts at random spots or casual office meetings — the basic mono-toned sweater is for all the minimalists out there.

High-Necked Sweater

Are you the one who can all-but settle to one look? Well, here’s a look rounded for you to pull off.

This flashy red high-necked sleeve-less sweater spells nothing but allurement and a perfect yin-yang balance that one can’t resist wearing. Of course, you can finish off the look by pairing this sweater with a shrug or a blazer but if you’re all for a classy look, leave it as is.

With jeans or trousers, the styling is on you. Personally, we would prefer to style it with a pair of old-fashioned denim bottoms, torn at the knees or not per taste, because it’s a success either way.

Leather Jacket

All shopaholics know how warm and modish clothing can cost a mint, so spotting such pieces on sale is like getting two wins in one.

This green biker faux is a one-of-a-kind leather jacket whose color and design would instantly elate anyone’s mood with its ghetto-fabulous semblance.

The best part is that it is much lighter than non-vegan leather, which is great for those with a more petite frame.

If you’re looking to add to that cute factor for an evening chill with friends, call dibs on this one. After all, who wouldn’t want to go offbeat with a collection as that of SALT’s.

Leather Coat

Are you still trying to nail the perfect look for that particular night?

It is particularly for those evenings that we feel this Brown Faux Leather Coat is the perfect pairing with your dress to help take your game to the next level this winter.

To us, this is the missing piece for the perfect blend to keep us from the winter chill and dropping glam simultaneously.

The soft brown, almost earthy color has always made you feel spoilt for choice because of its distinct poise and a resplendent style.

What makes it so much different from the jacket is its flowing length which adds a different dimension to your outfit.

Crew Neck Sweater

Wearing bold and edgy dresses is not everyone’s cup of tea. For that reason, we have picked out this look for you to leave a statement on your own.

Sweater shirts have a charm of their own with which you can never go wrong. A basic crew neck knit sweater with a slit on sleeves and elastic hem like this one is essential for your casual day outs, shopping sprees and luncheon.

They are just the right choice for everyday wear when matched with, say, a classy go-to denim.

A good opportunity

With all sorts of western winter wear available at flat 40% off in the current scenario, this year’s winter sale is a shopper’s paradise.

While shopping in-store is fun, the entire SALT by Ideas collection is only available online with delivery charges of just Rs99.

This way, you can have your outfit waiting for you at home when you get there so that you can slay when you go out for that evening hot chocolate.