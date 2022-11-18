NDMA issues travel advisory to visit hilly stations this winter

Snowfall in the northern areas of Pakistan has begun dipping temperatures below the freezing point in the upper parts of the country. In a view of this, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued tourist guidelines to visit hilly stations this winter to avoid any untoward incidents.

The traveling guidelines have advised tourists to check the weather forecasts, websites and social media handlers of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), NDMA and respective region-specific alerts as their safety measures.

The advisory has suggested that visitors should check the road situation of the intended route from the helpline and websites of National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP).

The advisory recommended that travelers should properly maintain the vehicle, carry anti-skid chains and keep fluid for the radiator during the journey.

Tourists have been advised to ensure the availability of accommodation and carry the necessary medicines, warm clothing for extreme weather, and food items for at least 24 hours.

NDMA has also issued an advisory for the local administration by asking them to keep the reporting systems active in vulnerable areas and to engage the local communities at hazard-prone sites.

The guidelines have advised the authorities to generate and propagate the region-specific warnings along with coordination with relevant departments for the pre-placement of appropriate machinery at choke points.

The advisory has recommended the activation of the tourists’ facilitation centers and Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs).

The advisory has also stressed devising city-based snow clearance and traffic management plans.