Sindh High Court gives two months ultimatum for Karachi, Hyderabad LG polls

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to issue a schedule for local bodies polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

The court pronounced the reserved verdict on the petitions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

Both political parties had approached the high court against delay in local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

In the detailed verdict, the court ruled that the elections could not be delayed on basis of arguments presented by MQM-P citing them unconvincing.

The order read that the court could not compel ECP but directed the election body to take all related measures for conducting polls within two months and issue the schedule in 15 days.

The court restricted the election date should fall within two months.

The court directed the Sindh government to provide security and all required facilities for the process.

JI demands immediate polls date

Talking to the media in Karachi, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman said that Sindh government was delaying LG elections in the megacity repeatedly.

He urged the ECP to announce a final date for the polls.

JI leader claimed that the public money was being usurped in the name of development work.

He said that the development work should call off development work and leave them for elected representatives.