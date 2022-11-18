Police book Haleem Adil Sheikh, raid his house

Karachi police on Thursday booked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA and Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh for allegedly attempting to illegally occupy land and for intimidating people, including government officer using and firing firearms.

Subsequent raids on his house, however, did not result in his arrest since he was not there.

The FIR, registered in the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station by officials of the Malir Development Authority (MDA) accused Sheikh of interfering in an anti-encroachment drive and operation to retrieve illegally occupied land.

Sheikh was accused of gathering a crowd and rioting against officials and for firing.

Among other sections, Sheikh and others were booked under Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act. Other sections included in the FIR were 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (Every member of an unlawful assembly guilty of an offense committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (Obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 324 (attempted murder), 337-A(1) (Assault), 447 (Criminal trespass) and 511.

Subsequently a squad of the Surjani police went to Sheikh’s house to arrest him.

They made their way into Sheikh’s house, where preparations were underway for his daughter’s upcoming wedding were underway, and searched for him but came away empty handed.

Officers attempted to enter the house but were stopped by residents who demanded they show an arrest warrant. Moreover, they told police that Sheikh was not home.

In an apparent scuffle, some flower pots leading up to the door of the house were broken.

Female police officers, who had attempted to go in first, said that when they went in, the flower pots were completely undisturbed but when they exited, they were broken and accused the residents of the house of deliberately breaking the flower pots and blaming the police for it.

Meanwhile, PTI Karachi leader and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman arrived at Sheikh’s house and asked the police to show the arrest and search warrants, the FIR and the permission obtained from Sindh Assembly Speaker Aga Siraj Durrani for Sheikh – an MPA – arrest.

Zaman said that police only showed a copy of the fir on their cell phones which was not quite legible.

He added that the police must present all the requite documents before making the arrest.

The MPA went on to lament that just as the country’s former prime minister has failed to receive justice, he was sure they would not get justice either.

The police eventually left but shortly thereafter returned to his house but to little avail.