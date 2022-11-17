Red line: ‘Political group engaged in propaganda against army’

A resolution expressing solidarity with the armed forces and pointing to the propaganda created by a political group was unanimously passed in the lower house of parliament on Thursday.

During Thursday’s sitting of the National Assembly, chaired by Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, a resolution was moved in the house by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA from Multan Ahmed Hussain Deharr.

The resolution paid tribute to the armed forces and the soldiers who had given the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation.

The resolution termed the army as a ‘red line’.

Expressing solidarity with the armed forces, the resolution said the public fully supports the nation and that the house also reposes its full confidence in the armed forces.

The resolution demanded that the government utilize its discretion against those running an organized campaign against the state.

It demanded that whoever crosses the ‘red line’ and facilitates the enemy in achieving its objectives should be made an example of, as this was the need of the hour.