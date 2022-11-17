Meritless, political appointments have destroyed state institutions: Saad Rafique

In a veiled swipe at political opponents, Federal Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Thursday said that meritless, political appointments had destroyed state institutions while development of large projects on political basis burnt through billions in public money.

He said this while responding to questions during the Question Hour in the National Assembly on Thursday.

Responding to questions on state-run institutions overseen by his ministry and presenting written data on their revenues for the past three years, Rafique took time out to take aim at his political opponents from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Awami Muslim League (AML) for what he termed was the destruction of profitable and performing state entities.

“Political decisions destroyed an institution,” he said while referring to decisions made for the national flag carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

“Political appointments without merit destroyed organizations,” he said as he targeted the refrain of his party’s political nemesis, PTI Chairman Imran Khan who has accused the ruling coalition of being incapable of recognizing merit.

Among the issues, Rafique said that PIA’s field planning was not done keeping commercial aspects in mind.

Moreover, he said that the airline was still hanging on to ageing aircraft at a time when the entire world was moving away from them.

Even on the development of major projects, Rafique said that airports in the past were created on political basis spending billions in public money.

“This should not happen,” he said.

“The entire system cannot be fixed in six to eight months,” he said referring to the task at hand.

He added that when he left the federal government, the railways was fully operational but when he resumed his position as federal minister of railways, the organization lay in ruins.

“If current policies are continued, then railways and PIA will both be put on track.”

Rafique also spoke about the witch-hunting and political victimization during the PTI tenure.

“Fake cases were registered against the political opponents,” adding that the PTI’s government had been toppled through a constitutional procedure.

“Whatever has been happening to Imran Khan is the outcome of his own actions.”

He said, “Imran is accountable in Toshakhana gifts, and corruption has been substantiated against him in the prohibited funding cases and discrepancies in charity.

Upgrades

On the efforts being undertaken by the incumbent government, Rafique said that they are in the process of upgrading the airports in Sukkur and Dera Ismail Khan [domestic airports] so that they can host international flights.

The federal minister said that they plan to upgrade the runway of the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

He added that currently, the Allama Iqbal Airport in Lahore was the most profitable while arguably Pakistan’s largest commercial airport, the Islamabad International Airport had the most future potential.

Aviation status

Earlier, during the question hour, Rafique presented written responses about the aviation sector.

The reply stated that staff of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was provided with over 22,000 tickets in the past three years.

Of these, 19,500 tickets were provided for domestic flights while 3,000 tickets were provided for international flights.

PIA free tickets for staff

Year Tickets 2019 8,286 2020 7,067 2021 7,249 Total 22,600

Further on revenues, the minister disclosed that the airlines remained in relative profit with its revenues higher than operational costs.

The data showed that the airlines suffered immensely due to the closure and then reduction of flights and passengers due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Despite the figures, the aviation minister, while responding verbally to questions about the organization on the floor of the National Assembly, lamented that political appointments had destroyed the institution.

He said that the airline currently has 23 air worthy aircraft in its fleet. Another four aircraft, all of them Boeing 777s, were currently grounded.

He added that the government was trying to increase the operational fleet to 29 by the end of the year.

Of the four grounded aircraft, Rafique said that two 777s will be made air worthy soon and return to operations.

The remaining two had completed the stipulated life of their airframes and that spending money to make them air worthy was akin to burning cash that the country simply does not have.

Noting that while the entire world is getting rid of the ageing 777s, they continue to make up the backbone of PIA.

In the minister’s opinion, Pakistan needed to build a fleet of smaller aircraft with a capacity of 100 seats.

“We do not have the money to purchase such planes,” he said, adding that the government will try to add planes to PIA’s fleet on lease.

Moreover, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) continued to make significant revenues. After witnessing a dip at the height of Covid-19, it had bounced back stronger after the pandemic controls eased.

He said that the authority generated revenues of Rs228.33 billion over three years. Of these, Rs183.75 billion came in the form of aeronautical charges and Rs44.58 billion in the form of non-aeronautical charges.

CAA revenues