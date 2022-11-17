Maryam Nawaz due to return to Pakistan next month

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz, who has been in London since early October after receiving her passport, is likely to return to Pakistan next month.

Party insiders say that consultations on when PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif would return are underway, though any decision on a date would be announced by Nawaz himself.

Maryam, who travelled abroad on October 5 after the courts released her passport when the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told an accountability court that they had no objection if the court released her passport from custody.

Her passport had been seized in a corruption case, and remained in court custody for nearly four years.

It is now expected that she will return to Pakistan in early December, though a final date has not been decided upon yet.

Further, party insiders said that it is expected that when she returns, she will contest for a greater role in intraparty elections.

The role will also lend her greater power over party affairs and organization as the Sharif family looks to consolidate its hold on the party amid plans for massive restructuring and reforms as it keeps one eye on its nemesis, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its soaring popularity in PML-N’s backyard.

It is also expected that Nawaz, after deliberations and a critical party confab next month, will make a public announcement of his return to the country while the party will arrange for a massive welcome at home.