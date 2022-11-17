Wazirabad attack’s prime suspected remanded into police custody for 12 days

An anti-terrorism court on Thursday approved a 12-day physical remand of the prime suspect in Wazirabad gun attack on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

The court directed the police to produce the suspect before the court again on November 29.

The suspect, Naveed was presented before an anti-terrorism court by the Punjab police nearly 14 days after he was apprehended on the day of the attack.

The police requested the court to grant them 30 days physical remand of the suspect.

During the hearing, the judge directed the law enforces to submit in writing why they failed to produce the suspect before the a court within the stipulated time.

The court rejected the application filed by the the police and only granted 12-day custody of the suspect.

JIT starts probe

Meanwhile, a joint investigation team (JIT) set up by Punjab police to probe the Wazirabad attack began working.

Two of its six members visited the crime scene and collected evidence.

The committee’s latest convener, Lahore CCPO Ghulam Mehmood Dogar, is expected to visit the crime scene in a few days.

New details on Naveed

Meanwhile, investigators have found important information about prime suspect Naveed and his movements leading up to the attack.

A source told SAMAA TV Investigation Unit (SIU) that the suspect had been living in the area where the attack took place for the past three months.

Further, they discovered Naveed’s criminal record. The record showed that Naveed had spent some time in jail around eight years ago when he was sentenced for theft.

A source in the JIT said that law enforcement agencies have also arrested his two relatives for further investigations and to obtain further details about the suspect, his motivations, his habits and with whom did he keep company.

Officials also found four mobile phone connections registered in the suspect’s name. However, three of these subscriber information modules (SIMs) were found to be inactive.

The last sim was active and in use of the suspect in the phone he carried.

Call data showed that Naveed was in contact with three individuals who lived in Sialkot and Muzzafargarh, the source added.

Though the suspect has no bank account, but a call from private bank was made to him few weeks ago, the JIT added.

The suspect also had international travel and work history having lived in Saudi Arabia for six years.