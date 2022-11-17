ECP writes to Punjab govt to remove EVM requirement for LG polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked the Punjab government to amend its election laws and to remove the requirement for using electronic voting machines in the upcoming local government elections.

The move has been endorsed by the provincial local government department and will likely add pressure on the provincial government to make the amendment.

In this regard, the ECP wrote to the Punjab chief secretary and the Punjab Local Government and Community Development Department secretary from October 26, 2022, came to light on Thursday.

In the letter, the ECP referred to conducting local government elections in the province following a hearing on the matter in the commission.

The commission directed the Punjab government to provide it with demarcation notification of local areas in each district, the number of union councils to be demarcated, notified delimitation rules, authenticated maps of urban areas as per the demarcation and including census block and circles.

Further, the ECP demanded separate authenticated maps of rural areas showing district and tehsil boundaries and notification regarding the number of seats of councillors in metropolitan corporations and district councils.

EVMs

On the usage of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the ECP noted that per the government requirements, these machines would have to be indigenously produced, wherein no competitive process would be required.

Moreover, the ECP said that given the size of the exercise in Punjab, the ECP identified it would need approximately 205,000 EVMs during the local government elections in Punjab.

Further, defining the local government elections as a “complex election” since it needs to handle multiple ballots while most machines researched can only handle a single ballot, the ECP said that to conduct elections using EVM in the constitutionally stipulated time of 120 days, it would have to opt for purchasing machines from the market.

“In view of the above legal and administrative complexity as well as time, the commission has directed the government of Punjab to make suitable amendment(s) in Section-47(1) of the Punjab Local Government Bill, 2021, and also in (Conduct of Election) Rules framed thereunder, accordingly, so as to meet the situation arising out of the non-availability of EVMS” it read.

The letter added that it would convene a consultative meeting in the second week of November to fix a date(s) for the conduct of local government elections in the province.

What happens now

The Punjab local government department has endorsed the ECP’s suggestion to remove the requirement for using EVMs in the upcoming local government elections.

Now, a summary will be sent to Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi for approval, after which a draft bill will be introduced in the Punjab assembly for voting amendments in the law on EVMs.