Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 4pm | SAMAA TV | 17th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 4pm | SAMAA TV | 17th November 2022 Nov 17, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 4pm | SAMAA TV | 17th November 2022 Recommended Govt mulls seeking cabinet’s endorsement over next army chief pick Alcaraz hails ‘great achievement’ at finishing youngest ever world number one Worker deaths take a toll on World Cup host Qatar Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Shoaib Malik’s birthday wish for Sania Mirza has so much missing The Mirza Malik Show: Shoaib, Sania together, but for how long? Sania Mirza shares new picture amid separation rumors