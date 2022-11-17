Weapons left by US in Afghanistan being used by militants against security forces in KP

Weapons and other military equipment left behind by US forces when exiting Afghanistan last year are now being used by militants in attacks against law enforcement and security forces in Pakistan.

This was claimed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari in a talk with media on Thursday.

His comments came a day after militants carried out a deadly attack in the Lakki Marwat area that left six police personnel dead.

Ansari said that after Afghan Taliban took over in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, many militants in Afghan jails were set free.

“These militants picked up the sophisticated weaponry left by the Americans and waged a war against KP police,” he said.

However, he rejected that the KP police had gone on a full fledged offensive against terrorism or that the situation was returning to the height of militancy as was seen during the 2010s.

“It is a low-intensity conflict, which is the consequence of the earlier war on terrorism,” he said.

He however, assured the public that the KP police was well staffed and well equipped to tackle the rising wave of terrorism.

Earlier, on Wednesday, terrorists had targeted a police patrol vehicle in Lakki Marwat, killing six personnel including four constables, an ASI and the vehicle’s driver.

The incident took place when the police were conducting a routine patrol in the area.