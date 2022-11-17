Watch Live
Sania Mirza’s cold shoulder to Malik’s wish fuels doubts of divorce

Couple is rumored to be separated
Samaa Web Desk Nov 17, 2022
Indian tennis ace and wife of Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik – Sania Mirza – has shared another image amid separation rumors which have further deepened the doubts of their fans.

Apart from the main post, she also shared a story containing image from the global space village, Dubai.

Although Sania’s latest post looks more like a brand promotion and doesn’t contain any sort of cryptic message but the point is that she has not responded to Shoaib Malik’s birthday post so far.

She also shared a story recently.

shoaib malik sania mirza

