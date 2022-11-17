‘Controversial’ JIT begins probe into assassination attempt on Imran in Wazirabad

A Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has formally started the investigation into the assassination attempt on the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

Khurram Ali Shah and Naseebullah, the two members of JIT, visited the crime scene.

However, some more spots were identified by them for obtaining more digital evidence from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the federal government still has reservations about the composition of JIT.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the officials from the civilian and military intelligence services, including the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) should be included in the JIT.

It was argued that their involvement was important to ensure transparency in the investigation of the Wazirabad incident.

The federal interior ministry further pointed out that all the officials named in the JIT are from the Punjab police department.

Further, it said that the head of the JIT was the Lahore police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.