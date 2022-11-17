Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway scam: DC Matiyari handed over to police for three days remand

Anti- corruption Court Sindh has handed over deputy commissioner Matiyari Adnan Rashid for three days physical remands to anti-corruption police on Thursday, he was arrested over graft charges and embezzling of funds in Hyderabad-Sukkur motorway.

Another suspect assistant commissioner Saeedabad, Mansoor Abbasi is still at large, the anti-corruption police added.

The police said that the police also conducted search operation at deputy commissioner Matiari house for two hours.

During the search, the officials had also taken the important papers in their custody.

The source inside anti-corruption police department said that political bigwigs were also involved in mega corruption scandal, however, the names would be disclosed after the investigation.

According to a government notification, DC Matiari Adnan Rashid has been terminated from service over corruption charges. He had allegedly misappropriated 1.75 billion rupees from the motorway funds.

Deputy Commissioner Benazirabad, Shaharyar Memon, has been given additional charge of DC Matiari.

Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad, Mansoor Abbasi, has also been notified to be suspended from his office.

Chief Secretary Sindh had initiated inquiry into athe corruption scam related.