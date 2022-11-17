New fares for Lahore’s orange line train released

Over two years after the project started operations, the Punjab government on Thursday revised fares of the Orange Line Train in Lahore. The new fares will be applicable from Friday, November 18, 2022.

The provincial cabinet on Thursday approved the fare for the non-stop train, Orange Line Train General Manager (Operations) Uzair Shah confirmed on Thursday.

He said that the fares have been revised for the first time since operations began over two years ago.

In the new calculation, fare will be charged by the kilometers and five stages for fares have been determined.

Distance in Km Fare in Rs 0-4 20 5-8 25 9-12 30 13-16 35 16-27 40

If travelling from Ali Town to Dera Gujran, the last stop, the fare will be Rs40.