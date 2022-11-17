FIA arrests over 300 online scammers from Faisalabad

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime wing this year so far registered more than 150 online fraud cases and arrested above 300 fraudsters in Faisalabad.

FIA officials said that the industrial city Faisalabad is being targeted by online fraudsters and the number of fraud cases is rising daily.

In year 2022, more than 1,100 residents of Faisalabad became victim to online fraud, losing millions of rupees from their bank accounts.

While in year 2021, more than 900 people lost their money at the hands of online scammers.

FIA cybercrime wing officials said that the fraudsters grab bank account details by calling through a masking software impersonating as bank representatives and extract bank details or offer changing ATM card.