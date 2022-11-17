WATCH: Volkswagen electric chair is a piece from the future

Volkswagen engineers have developed a high-tech office chair that is capable of running at a speed of 20 kilometres per hour and has a feature set that is surprisingly extensive.

The objective of this one-of-a-kind project undertaken by Volkswagen was to apply some of the features that are found in the company’s automobiles to the design of an office chair.

In addition to a built-in motor and driving control system, seat belts and built-in speakers have also been installed in this office chair.

The armrests of this cutting-edge office chair come equipped with headlights, LED party lights, USB charging ports, and a small storage space for documents.

Other features include a backup camera, collision avoidance sensors, and a touchscreen display.

Volkswagen claims that this high-tech office chair can travel a distance of 12 kilometres on a single charge of the battery that is installed in it; the battery can also be easily replaced in the event that it becomes damaged.