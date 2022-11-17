Rupee struggles against US dollar for fifth day in a row

Weaker economic data, higher debt profile and political uncertainty that refuses to vacate its streets continues to keep the rupee under pressure, resulting in 0.12% depreciation against the US dollar on Thursday.

According to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday afternoon, the rupee lost around 26 paisas against the greenback on Thursday to close at a value of Rs222.67.

On Wednesday afternoon, the rupee had closed at Rs222.41, after having lost around 50 paisas from the day before.

Earlier, during early intraday trading, the rupee fell by Rs0.30 in the interbank market to fall to Rs222.71.

The streak of depreciation for rupee began last Friday when the rupee lost around 22 paisas.

Since then, the rupee has lost around Rs1.25 in the interbank market.

Open market

In the open currency market, the rupee saw its value depreciate by Rs2.25 to rise to Rs229.50.

However, the rate to buy the US dollar remained at Rs227.25.