Rupee hurtles down against US dollar for fifth day in a row

The country’s growing political precariousness has prompted the depreciation in the value of rupee for fifth consecutive day, on Thursday, falling marginally by Rs0.3 during trading in the interbank market.

Thursday morning registered a marginal decline in the rate of rupee by three paisas to Rs222.71 in the interbank currency market.

The streak of depreciation for rupee began on Friday when the value of rupee extended losses of 22 paisas.

Since then, the Pakistani rupee has lost over a rupee in its rate falling down to Rs1.29 in five days against the greenback during intraday trading in the interbank.

Open Market

In the open currency market, for seventh consecutive days, the value of dollar has stayed unchanged at Rs227.75