Lahore police arrest operator of crashed drone plane

Lahore police on Thursday arrested the operator of remote-control drone plane that crashed into the Orange Line Metro Station in Thokharniaz Baig the other day.

After the incident, security agencies sealed the spot where bomb disposal squad made a search check.

No ammunition, or other device attached to the drone was found but a camera installed in the lower part which was seized.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Chung Police Station against unidentified people on the complaint of security in-charge of Orange Train Line.

The police traced the operator today who was identified as Hamid.

During the initial investigation, the suspect informed that he was a mechanic of drone cameras and during a test flight, the machine flown out of the range and crashed.

Police are investigating to ascertain claims of the suspects while drone’s broken parts would be sent to Islamabad for forensic examination.