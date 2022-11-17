Bulls return to PSX as index crosses 43,000 barrier

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bullish trend on Thursday with KSE-100 index crossing points higher and above the 43,000 mark during early trading.

As the morning bell rang on Thursday morning, the benchmark KSE-100 index started trading at 43,048.51 points.

Earlier on Wednesday, the KSE-100 ended the trading with the index settling at 42,983.75 points from the previously closed value of 42,796.85 on Tuesday.

So far, the index has driven down to the lowest at 42,975.69 points while the highest was observed at 43,099.75.

The top contributor to KSE-100 included the Oil and Gas Exploration Companies which saw a positive growth by 27.07 points.

While, the volume leader was GCIL, which was turned to a negative of 4.81%.

However, the highest change was noted in the Transport sector with 1.59% shares traded.