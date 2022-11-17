US sees democratic Pakistan as critical to global interest

The United States (US) said it backed democratic principles in Pakistan and has always viewed a prosperous as critical to its interests.

“The US doesn’t have a position on one political candidate of a party versus another. We support the peaceful upholding of democratic, constitutional, and legal principles,” State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel explained during a press briefing in Washington on Wednesday.

“And ultimately, we will not let propaganda, misinformation, and disinformation get in the way of any bilateral relationship, including our valued bilateral partner with Pakistan.”

Patel’s remarks come after PTI Chairman Imran Khan withdrew his narrative on the “US conspiracy” that allegedly led to his ouster as the prime minister in an interview with Financial Times.

“As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relationships with everyone, especially the United States,” Khan said while expressing a desire to mend ties with Washington.

Vedant Patel refused to comment on former prime minister Imran Khan’s statement on his visit to Russia. He reiterated that his country has always viewed a prosperous and democratic Pakistan as critical to the US interests not just in the region, but also the world.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan—who had for months accused America of fomenting a conspiracy to oust him from power — has in a recent interview suggested a departure from his usual refrain, and expressed a desire to restore his relations with Washington despite accusing it of treating Islamabad as a “slave”.