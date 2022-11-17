First quarter of FY23 witnesses overall slump in industrial growth

The overall activity in the industrial sector of the country slowed down in the first quarter of the current fiscal year (FY23) but seven major industries recorded increase in production.

The data released by the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS) indicates that the overall production of major industries in Pakistan decreased by 0.04%.

From July to September, the initial months of the ongoing financial year, production of more than 13 major industries dropped.

The decline was registered in the production of food, tobacco, textiles, petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, rubber and mineral products.

Moreover, there was downturn in the sectors of electronics, optical products, football, electrical goods, machinery, vehicles, and transport products.

However, seven industries, increased their output during the same period.

As per the report, the production of beverages, garments, leather and wood products increased while growth was also documented in the manufacturing of paperboard, chemicals, iron, steel, and furniture.