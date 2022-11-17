Toshakhana gift buyer challenges Imran Khan over sue threat

Toshakhana gift buyer Umar Farooq Zahoor has challenged ex-prime minister Imran Khan over a sue threat, saying that he is ready to face legal proceedings.

The former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday slammed attempts to slander him through ‘propaganda’ using a ‘fugitive’ and linking an alleged sale of a gifted watch, adding that he will approach the courts over the matter.

While speaking in the Red Line with Talat, he said if Imran Khan wants to take legal action against him, he is ready to face it because he did not lie.

He claimed that PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry sent a message to him to retreat from his claims and not drag Imran Khan in this matter.

He said, “I have the original wrist watch and this is a masterpiece like no other. I feel honored and privileged that I have Kaaba edition.”

While addressing a rally in Jehlum and Sargodha via video link from his Lahore’s Zaman Town mansion on Wednesday, Imran said a fraudster, who was an absconder from European countries and against whom the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had registered a case, was now leveling baseless allegations against him in the Toshakhana case.

“He (Umar Farooq) is a fraud and a propagandist and there is nothing substantial in his statement,” Imran said, brushing aside allegations.