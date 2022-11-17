FIFA World Cup: History behind iconic trophy

Since its creation, the FIFA World Cup trophy has been valued by every country with a craze for football.

The World Cup trophy has finally made it to Qatar, just in time for the first kickoff of the tournament on November 20.

After making trips to all 32 qualifying nations over the course of 51 days, the trophy was finally displayed.

However, the trophy is more than simply a well-known award; it is also a valuable piece of history.

The trophy is composed of 18-karat gold, is a little under 37cm in height, and weighs slightly over 6kg.

In 1971, it was produced for roughly $50,000, but it’s estimated worth is now $20 million.

After Brazil won the tournament a record three times, they were given permission to preserve the previous trophy, after which Italy’s Milan-based designer Silvio Gazzaniga designed and created a new one - whose replica is awarded to the champion.

Although the Italian national team won’t be in the event this year, the artist’s Italian family will be attending the World Cup, and will continue the tradition of more than 50 years.

The artisanal Gazzaniga family firm has had the rights to produce the timeless prize.