Sindh cabinet approves new, bigger graveyards in Karachi

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that Sindh cabinet has approved new and bigger cemeteries in Karachi after it emerged that there was an acute shortage of burial space.

He said that lack of burial space in 38 graveyards of Karachi is a serious problem.

Earlier, a report revealed that all graveyards in the megacity under Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) are filled to the brim.

Upon inquiry by SAMAA TV, KMC Senior Director Municipal Services Mazhar Khan said that they had approached the Sindh government for acquiring land for new graveyards.

Murtaza Wahab said that lands for the new cemeteries have been identified while action had been taken against elements who were fleecing bereaved citizens finding a space to bury their loved ones.

He added that Sindh cabinet has also decided to establish “Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority” which will oversee building graveyards according to planned models.

Murtaza Wahab said they would ensure that the authority has representation of private sector as well.