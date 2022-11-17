Over 300 clinics, hospitals run by quacks, unlicensed doctors sealed in Islamabad

After receiving several complaints, Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) sealed more than 300 clinics and hospitals where people were pretending to be medical practitioners.

A raid was conducted in various areas located on the outskirts of the capital under the supervision of IHRA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Quaid Saeed.

At least 318 private clinics have been sealed, including laboratories and pharmacies.

As many as 205 laboratories and private hospitals’ services have also been suspended after the operation.

FIRs against fake medical practitioners have also been registered, IHRA CEO said.

He said some unlicensed doctors were treating patients without being licensed by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

He vowed that nobody will be allowed to play with human lives. “Piracy is a serious problem in Pakistan,” he added.

He urged Islamabad residents to be cautious while visiting medical practitioners to save their money and health.

The official said that even in the future, the law would take its course if someone is found involved in this heinous practice.