Punjab declares winter partridge hunting season open

The Punjab wildlife department on Wednesday issued notification allowing partridge hunting in certain areas of Punjab from December.

The notification said that to promote sport hunting and provide fair opportunities and avert hunting pressure on species of a particular area, hunting will be allowed from December 1, 2022 to January 31, January 2023.

Hunters, however, have been restricted to hunting only on Sundays.

The notification said that hunting would be allowed only in hunting grounds of Punjab during hunting season under a valid shooting license.

Hunting will not be allowed in following tehsils

Rawalpindi Tehsils

Murree

Kahuta

Kotli Sattian

Taxila

Gujjar Khan.

Attock tehsils

Hasan Abdal

Hazaroo

Fateh Jhang

Jehlum Tehsils

Pinddadan Khan

Jehlum

Chakwal

Talagang’s Tehsils

Lawa

Chao Saidan

Kallarkahar

Mianwali Tehsil

Esa Khel

Khushab Tehsil

Naushera

Qaidabad

Nurpur Thai.

Bhakkar Tehsil

Darya Khan

Mankera

Kalurkot

All tehsils of Rahimyar Khan and Bahawalpur will be off limits.

All tehsils of Bahawalnagar except Minchanabad Tehsil.

The notification further said that following areas shall remain closed for shooting and hunting including all kinds of protected areas, all private game reserves except with the permission of owners, all CEOs and defense installations, buffer zones of two miles around above mentioned areas.

Meanwhile, the Thal Wildlife Reserve (excluding green areas) falling in districts, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhakkar and Jhang will also be off limits.

The notification further added that following provisions of Punjab Wildlife Act, rules shall be strictly followed and hunting shall only be permissible on Sunday.

Hunting shall only be allowed with licensed weapons and valid shooting license, the notification added.