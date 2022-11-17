Govt points to operational ambiguities in Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar scheme

The federal government on Wednesday pointed to what it described as ‘operational ambiguities’ in the low-cost housing program, Mera Pakistan, Mera Ghar (MPMG) scheme.

This was expressed during a meeting at the Finance Division on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by Federal Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar. It was attended by NAPHDA Chairman Lt Gen (Retd) Anwar Ali Hyder, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Deputy Governor Sima Kamil and other senior officers from the Finance Division and SBP.

A briefing was given on the ‘Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar’ housing finance, mark up subsidy scheme, its financial features and its operational and functional constraints and the way forward to provide housing finance facilities to the public.

The meeting also deliberated on making some structural changes in the existing scheme to make it more targeted and accessible to the public.

While expressing the resolve of the incumbent government to provide housing facilities to low and middle-income groups at affordable prices, Dar advised the relevant authorities to work out feasible proposals that address and resolve the operational ambiguities in the existing program and make it vibrant for the benefit of the population.

He reiterated the government’s out support to all stakeholders in this regard.