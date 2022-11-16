IDEAS 2022: Army chief launches indigenously manufactured drone

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday visited the International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2022 and launched an indigenously manufactured armed unmanned aerial vehicle.

The four-day exhibit showcases indigenously manufactured military software and hardware apart from displaying products by international defence manufacturers.

According to a statement issued by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), during his visit, the army chief inaugurated the indigenously manufactured drone.

The Ababeel MR-10 is an armed, propeller-driven drone that can carry an ordinance weighing up to 10 kilograms.

It has a range of around 30 kilometers and carries its payload on its ventral side.

Later, the army chief visited the Malir garrison, where he laid a wreath on the martyr’s monument and interacted with officers and troops there.