Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11pm - SAMAATV - 16th November 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11pm - SAMAATV - 16th November 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Samaa News Headlines 11pm - SAMAATV - 16th November 2022 Recommended Imran’s representatives wanted cash for watch gifted by Saudi crown prince Punjab declares winter partridge hunting season open Chagall painting stolen by Nazis sells for $7.4m at US auction Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular ‘Ignore them’: Shoaib Malik reacts to reports of divorce with Sania Mirza The Mirza Malik Show: Shoaib, Sania together, but for how long? Shoaib Malik’s birthday wish for Sania Mirza has so much missing