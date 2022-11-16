No pressure on investigating cases, NAB chief tells PAC

The head of the apex anti-graft watchdog in the country on Wednesday refuted suggestions that he or his investigators were being pressurized on certain cases.

This was categorically stated by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Aftab Sultan on Wednesday when he appeared before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the National Assembly. The committee was chaired by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Noor Alam Khan.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Noor raised several questions over delays in investigations being conducted by NAB and on shelving key investigations.

As an example, he pointed to reports of alleged massive misappropriations in the construction of the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project in which the provincial government paid cash to contractors. Further, he pointed to the Billion Tree Tsunami project, usage of government helicopter by PTI chairman Imran Khan in political rallies, Khyber Bank scandal, Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) programs which are pending in NAB for further investigation.

“It seems there is a delay in investigating such cases,” he asked the NAB chief.

The PAC chairman clarified that while he does not believe in political vendettas, but cases should be dealt accordingly, and the NAB must gear up its investigation against corruption cases around the country.

Sultan assured the committee that mega corruption cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be investigated thoroughly.

He also rejected that NAB is under any pressure when investigating mega corruption cases.

After the hearing, Sultan avoided answering questions raised by the media.

He briefly said that the BRT case and the Malam Jabba case had been shelved long before his arrival in the bureau but investigations into them have now begun.

“We will try our best to conclude the investigation of these cases in six months,” he said to media.

On the helicopter misuse case, he said that NAB had directed the KP government to recover the monies spent.

He also assured that when NAB submits cases in court, it would be after thoroughly and transparently investigating them.

He reiterated that NAB faces no pressure in investing cases in KP.

“No one would raise questions on NAB’s performance now,” he assured.