Ali Zafar vs Meesha Shafi: Case drags on until December 2

A defamation case filed by singer Ali Zafar against fellow singer Meesha Shafi will drag on till the next month after Wednesday’s hearing was adjourned without any proceedings.

The case had been listed for hearing in a sessions court in Lahore.

Hoowever, due to the preoccupation of lawyers from both sides in the high court, the court decided to adjourn hearings until December 2.

The case had been registered by Ali Zafar against Meesha Shafi for allegedly defaming him when she accused him of sexually harassing her.

The case had been filed in 2018 after Zafar lost out on several lucrative contracts when he was accused of sexually harassing Shafi in what was one of Pakistan’s most high-profile #MeToo cases.

Zafar had claimed damages worth around Rs1 billion for causing “tremendous injury” too his “reputation, goodwill, livelihood” because Shafi leveled “false, slanderous and defamatory” allegations against him.

“As the defamatory statements are patently false, it can only be concluded that this malicious campaign has been launched against the plaintiff as part of a motivated conspiracy to tarnish the plaintiff’s good image through making false accusations,” the suit read.

Zafar quantified the Rs1 billion damage as: