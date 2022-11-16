Federal govt objects to Wazirabad attack JIT sans intelligence agencies

The federal government on Wednesday objected to the composition of a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) formed by the Punjab government to investigate assassination attempt on former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Wazirabad.

In a letter to the Punjab Home department, the Federal Interior Ministry suggested that officials from the civilian and military intelligence services, including the Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB) should be included in the JIT.

It was argued that their involvement was important to ensure transparency in the investigation of the Wazirabad incident.

The federal interior ministry further pointed out that all the officials named in the JIT are from the Punjab police department.

Further, it said that the head of of the JIT was the Lahore police chief Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

The officer, the interior ministry said, had already been suspended by the establishment division.

The letter contended that transparency in investigations cannot be expected in a JIT headed by Dogar.

Earlier, the Punjab government had a constituted six-member JIT. After twice constituting it, the Punjab government also changed the head of the committee twice until Dogar was appointed as its lead.

Other members of the JIT include Punjab AIG Monitoring Investigation Ahsanullah Chuhan, SP Potohar Rawalpindi division Tariq Mehbood, Punjab CTD’s Naseebullah, and DG Khan RPO Syed Khurram Ali.