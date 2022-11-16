Arshad Sharif murder: Kenyan investigators focus on 5 characters

Kenyan investigators have claimed that their probe into senior journalist and anchorperson Arshad Sharif’s murder is focusing on five people even as it handed over investigation reports to Pakistan.

Speaking with Samaa TV, a Kenyan official said that three police personnel who were present at the check post, which Arshad Sharif’s driver sped past are among the five people at the center of investigations.

The other two include acquaintances of the journalist, Khurram and Waqar.

The Kenyan official, however, did not provide any detail about Khurram and Waqar’s cooperation with Kenyan police neither did they disclose what kind of evidence they had provided.

The official further said that Nairobi has already handed over an initial investigation report to Islamabad’s representative Dr Athar Waheed last week.

The Kenyan official further said that the governments of Kenya and Pakistan will jointly decide when the report should be made public.

‘Only probing the incident’

Meanwhile, in an interview to CNN, an official of Kenya’s Independent Policing Oversight Authority said that they were only investigating the incident itself and not any other part of it.

“We are not investigating the prior events of this incident or the prior movement and patterns of this Pakistani journalist,” the official said.

“Our mandate specifies that we only investigate the circumstances of the shooting.”

In the same interview, Arshad Sharif’s mother said that the journalist was tortured outside the car.

“I have no faith in the Pakistani government,” she said.

The journalist’s widow added that she does not have any hopes of securing justice in Pakistan and Kenya.