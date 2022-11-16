Drone crashes into Orange Line station in Lahore

A remotely operated drone equipped with a camera, crashed into the Orange Line Metro Station in Thokharniaz Baig in Lahore on Wednesday.

An FIR over it was registered at Chohang police station against unidentified people.

According to the FIR, registered on an application filed by Orange Line Metro Station security officer Pall Nazir Masih, a drone crashed into the window of the adjoining Washing Point Building early on Wednesday morning.

The drone and broken glass then fell into the metro station below.

On this, he called the police.

After police reviewed what had happened, they called the Counter Terrorism Department’s (CTD) forensic team to review the drone.

After a review, they said that the drone measured around six feet and four inches, while its wingspan measured around 13 feet.

Officials added that they are assessing what materials the drone is made of, who could have made it, and where it came from.

Later, police registered an FIR against unidentified people under section 440 of the Criminal Procedure Code.