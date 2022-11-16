Videos » Game Set Match Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | | SAMAA TV | 16th Nov 2022 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | | SAMAA TV | 16th Nov 2022 Nov 16, 2022 Game Set Match with Sawera Pasha & Adeel Azhar | Shahid Afridi | | SAMAA TV | 16th Nov 2022 Recommended Imran’s representatives wanted cash for watch gifted by Saudi crown prince Drone crashes into Orange Line station in Lahore Beyoncé -Adele rematch set to dominate 2023 Grammys Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular ‘Ignore them’: Shoaib Malik reacts to reports of divorce with Sania Mirza The Mirza Malik Show: Shoaib, Sania together, but for how long? Shoaib Malik’s birthday wish for Sania Mirza has so much missing