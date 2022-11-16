Clash with terrorists martyrs two soldiers in Bajaur

A terrorist was killed while two soldiers were martyred when clash between security forces and terrorists in Hilalkhel area of Bajaur on Wednesday.

In a statement released by the military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intense exchange of fire took place between between security forces and terrorists on the night between November 15 and 16, in the general area Hilalkhel, Bajaur District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The area is located very close to the border with Afghanistan. Across the border lies the Kunar district of Afghanistan.

During the intense exchange of fire, a terrorist was killed.

ISPR said that the terrorist was actively involved in attacks against security forces.

The official statement added that after the clash during a search, weapon and ammunition were recovered from the terrorist.

Moreover, two personnel were also martyred in the exchange of fire as they fought gallantly against the terrorists.

They were identified as 33-year-old Kohat native Naik Taj Muhammad and 30-year-old Malakand resident Lance Naik Imtiaz Khan having fought gallantly.

After the attack, a search operation was launched in the area by security forces to seek out, apprehend and eliminate any terrorists found in the area.