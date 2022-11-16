ECP to announce verdict on holing LG polls in Sindh next week

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced that it will disclose on November 22 the verdict on when local government elections can be held in Sindh.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the ECP said that the announcement of order had been set for next week. The time for announcing it was set at 10am.

In this regard, notices had been issued to the Sindh chief secretary, inspector general of Sindh police.

Moreover, notices were also issued to the Ministry of Interior secretary. Heads of all the political parties participating in the polls have also been issued a notice to attend.

The ECP had taken up the case after the conduct of second phase of local government elections in the province were deferred on one pretext or another for at least three times.

First, elections were deferred over concerns such as rains and urban flooding.

Thereafter, it was deferred on account of flooding in several parts of the province where elections were to be held.

It was deferred for a third time after the Sindh government cited security issues and an inability to secure the polls since police were deputed on various duties including in flood-hit areas and in Islamabad.

Maintaining its inability to spare sufficient staff, the Sindh government said that it can hold elections but it will be better that it is held in two stages in Karachi.