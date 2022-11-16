Let Imran Khan face same law and rules we faced: Khawaja Asif

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Wednesday said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan would have to face the same rules and laws to which he had subjected political opponents to.

“Don’t worry, we will not bend the rules, we will not exploit them, we want you to face law and justice,” he said, adding that they will not hound him on a vendetta and that the coalition government will take this to its logical end as per the law.

He said this in a video address on Wednesday evening.

Reacting to a statement by PTI Chairman Imran Khan earlier in the day that he would file a lawsuit over slandering him over the sale of the watches, Asif welcomed it and hoped it would prompt Imran to present details of the purchase and sale of state gifts retained from the Toshakhana.

“It will bring to light their dishonesty.”

He further claimed that Imran had manipulated the dates between receiving and selling the watch and depositing the money in the exchequer.

“Imran bent rules of Toshakhana to benefit from sales of gifts,” he said, adding that it is now that information has come to light on how much profit was truly made over the sale of the gifts.

Asif added that they wanted Imran to go through a clean judicial process – not the one which punished three-time prime minister Nawaz over a trumped-up crime and Maryam Nawaz and the system through which NAB operated and subjected political opponents of Imran and their families.

NRO for Farah

Terming Imran’s front-woman, Farah Gogi as the key agent in Imran’s bid to sell the gifts, Asif claimed that the former prime minister gave her and her husband national reconciliation ordinance (NROs).

Imran received millions of dollars from a woman. Who is she? he asked, continuing, why is she so influential?

Asif asked why Farah today is listed on the board of several trusts, including Al Qadir Trust and Pir Sohawa trust.

Questions raised

Asif raised several questions on the sale of Toshakhana gifts by Imran.