What caused a dent in Pakistani currency?

The country’s growing political and economical precariousness has prompted the local currency markets to behave unpredictably in the past two weeks, denting the country’s economy as discussions about the true value of the US dollar circulate.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has claimed that the true value of the US dollar should be below Rs200. But the market has continued to consistently defy his beliefs for weeks now.

Data on the open market rate for the US dollar, as released by the Forex Association of Pakistan has shown that buying price for dollar in the open currency market remained stagnant at Rs225.50 earlier in the month while the selling price was Rs227.75.

At the same time, an upward trend for the US dollar in the interbank market saw its value rise appreciate to Rs222.41 against the Pakistani rupee over four consecutive days.

Some sources claimed that in the open market, the US dollar was being sold for much higher than its official rate.

The sources claimed that the commercial banks and dealers have been taking advantage of the significant difference between the rates in the currency markets.

On the flip side, the Federal Finance Minister has held several meetings with commercial banks and currency dealers to examine the rupee’s depreciation.

With that, the central banking regulator has expanded the scope of their investigation into foreign currency market manipulation and illegal transactions by the commercial banks.

Economic experts, however, were of the opinion that the depreciation in the value of rupee was due to decline in the foreign exchange reserves and the decrease in remittances.

Talking about the pressure on the Pakistani rupee, Darson Securities analyst Shahryar Butt said that the rupee will strengthen once promised financing is released from China and Saudi Arabia.

He went on to say that the outflow of dollars currently is higher than inflow, due to which the dollar was making gains in the currency markets.