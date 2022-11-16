‘Free hand’: Imran Khan distances himself from appointment of COAS

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said that they have pulled back from the issue of appointment of the new army chief and the government has a free hand to do what it wants.

While talking to senior journalists in Lahore on Wednesday, he accused PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif of seeking the appointment of an army chief who would protect his interests.

He added that no chief of army staff goes against the interest of the people. We have stepped back from the issue, and now it is up to the government to do what it wants.

Regarding the recent gift-selling scandal, Imran said that fake news regarding the issue was propagated in the media while he had evidence of selling Toshakhana watch in Islamabad.

The former prime minister claimed they were being approached for negotiations. However, he added, they have refused to talk until the date for elections was given as there lies a solution to all crises.

He said that his statement regarding relations with the US was misinterpreted. He reiterated always prioritizing Pakistan’s interest over anything.

Imran said that the US was behind the toppling of his government, but they would want to keep good relations with them in the national interest.