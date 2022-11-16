FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Clashes just around the corner

There are now only a handful of days left till the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The competition will begin with a group stage, from which only the top two teams will continue to the knockout rounds.

Group B features England taking on the United States of America and Wales, Group C features Argentina and Lionel Messi taking on Mexico and Robert Lewandowski’s Poland, and Group H features Uruguay and Luis Suarez hoping to derail what could be Cristiano Ronaldo’s final World Cup appearance with Portugal.

Opening ceremonies and the first game will feature Qatar vs Ecuador, will take place on Sunday, November 20. It will end on December 18, less than a month later, with the final set.

The defending champions, France, are favourites to win their group and cruise into the knockout stage, while the tournament favourites, Brazil, have a very easy path through the group stage.

The 64 games of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will determine the champions.