After Taloulah, Aima; their ‘ex-man’ Qes finds another Pakistani girl

Taloulah Mair revealed on her social media that her ex-beau, Qes Ahmed, is dating Pakistani actor Nimra Khan.

A few months ago, a British model, Taloulah Mair accused Pakistani singer Aima Baig of cheating on Shehbaz Shigri – Baig’s then fiancé – with Qes Ahmed – model’s boyfriend.

Now, the model has accused another Pakistani celebrity for dating her former boyfriend.

On her Instagram story, she did a question & answer session with her followers.

One of her followers asked her if she knew that her ex is dating a Pakistani actor Nimra Khan, and he has also gifted a ring to her.

She replied, “I wouldn’t be surprised because he was cheating on me with her (Nimra) last year as well.”

“He was cheating on me with her first, and then it was Aima. It makes sense that he will run back to her because she’s the last person with followers who he can exploit,” she added.

She revealed that Qes told her once that he doesn’t like the Zindagi Aik Paheli actor, and he was with her only for her popularity and social media followers.

Another person said, “Someone needs to check on Nimra Khan, this is like her second toxic man.”

She responded to this by saying that she has no issues with Nimra as she did not spoil anything for her.

Mair requested her followers to not send the actor any ‘nasty messages’.

Qais Ahmed recently did a photoshoot for Nimra Khan in Skardu and posted her pictures on his Instagram.