Qatar is home to world’s largest football boot, nicknamed ‘Big Foot’

Qatar has broken another record by displaying the largest football boot at Katara Cultural Village, where hundreds of people gathered to see the spectacle.

The world’s largest football boot is 17 feet in length, 7 feet in height, and has a mass of about 500 kg.

The same fibre, leather, rexine, foam sheet, and acrylic sheet that go into football boots go into this.

The depicted boots are white with three slanted thin lines, however there are possibilities for specific customization. The enormous sneaker was finished after seven months of work.

M Dileef, an artist and curator who has a Guinness World Record for the boot, designed it.

He is responsible for several world records, including the longest Quran and the largest marking pen as well as the largest bicycle, cleaner, and screwdriver.

More than a million people are anticipated to visit Qatar for the World Cup, which kicks off on November 20.

In preparation for this massive influx of visitors, the number of attractions and public artworks in the country has increased.