IHC disposes of Arshad Sharif’s postmortem report case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of the petition filed by Arshad Sharif’s mother after learning that she has received his slain son’s postmortem report.

Sharif’s mother had filed a petition in the IHC as she was not provided the autopsy report.

The mother of journalist Arshad Sharif had previously said that she did not have faith in the government for fair investigation into her son’s killing.

She claimed that her son was subjected to torture before being shot in Kenya.

During the proceeding on Wednesday, deputy attorney general told IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq that the report has been handed over to the petitioner.

The chief justice also inquired the progress in Arshad Sharif killing case to which Barrister Shoaib Razzak said nothing was happening in Pakistan regarding it and even the request to form a judicial commission was still pending.

The counsel said the first information report (FIR) of the incident could not be registered in Pakistan as it occurred abroad.

At this, the chief justice remarked the trial can also be executed in the country and cited the example of Imran Farooq murder case.

After learning that the applicant had received the report, the court disposed of the case.