Farah Gogi to be brought back to Pakistan before December: Tarar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar on Wednesday warned ex-prime minister Imran Khan that the federal government would take strict action against him for selling gifts he received as the prime minister from Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman.

At a presser in Islamabad on Wednesday, SAPM said Imran Khan was a declared thief under the law. He went on to say that the former premier sold the watch for $350 million, but he deposited only $2 million in the national treasury.

Moreover, he did not declare the total quantity of gifts in the election commission.

Imran Khan has to answer why he was so desperate to sell the watch and what circumstances made him to sell other gifts, he said.

Tarar also asked, “Where are the gifts worth billions of rupees?”

He said the federal government will file a case against Imran for selling the expensive watch while they also decide to issue red warrant against Farah Gogi - who is considered a confidante of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and was allegedly involved in corruption during PTI tenure.

SAPM claimed that the federal government would bring her back to Pakistan before December.